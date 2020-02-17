Bowling Green considers adding outdoor drinking zone

Bowling Green is jumping on the bandwagon. After success in multiple cities, BG's Mayor wants to add a Designated Outdoor Refreshement Area, or DORA, to the town.

A BG City Council member tells 13abc the Mayor pitched the idea this weekend. The idea would be outlining a space near downtown where you can legally purchase a drink from a business and walk with it down the street.

The boundaries for the proposed DORA have not been determined and any businesses that fall in the zone and want to take part would need to apply for an additional license from the Ohio Liquor Control Board,

One of the reasons for the DORA proposal would be to increase foot traffic downtown, something Lee Liebetreu, the owner of Blush Bridal, is all for.

"Anything to bring more people into downtown BG. Ya know we've gotta start making it a little more friendly down here.," says Liebetreu.

The idea would be to introduce the DORA during special events first and go from there.

The Mayor is planning on meeting with downtown bar and restaurant owners this week to discuss the proposal. If approved, the plans could be in place just in time for summer festivals in Bowling Green.