Bowling Green favorite Campus Pollyeyes coming to the UT campus

The popular pizza (and breadsticks!) joint in Bowling Green is opening a third location at the intersection of Dorr and Secor.

Campus Pollyeyes general manager Douglas Stoian confirmed the development Thursday, after the restaurant posted an image on their Facebook page of their logo super-imposed on the old Oasis restaurant on the south edge of the University of Toledo campus.

Stoian hopes to have a soft opening in May, after recently closing on the property.

Current ownership and management will be involved in the new location, which will carry the same menu.

Along with their Bowling Green location, Campus Pollyeyes also has a restaurant in Findlay.