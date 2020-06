The Bowling Green Annual Community Fireworks display has been postponed and instead will kickoff the Labor Day weekend this year.

The fireworks are now scheduled for Friday, September 4.

According to a press release, there are still events and efforts to raise home for the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce. The Annual Pork-a-Lean Cook-Out in the Downtown Farmers Market will be held from 4-7 p.m. June 17. More details on this will be released soon.