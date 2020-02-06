Bowling Green hosting 12th annual Winterfest Chillabration this weekend

The 12th annual Winterfest BG Chillabration gets started Friday night in downtown Bowling Green.

The two-day event features live music, a Winter Market on Saturday, kid's activities, and food, beer and wine. There will also be live ice sculptures carvings.

The Slater Family Ice Arena at BGSU will be hosting a Frozen 5K to kick off SK8 to Eliminate Cancer Fundraiser, Falcon hockey, and open skating. The Black Swamp Curling Club will be hosting the Great Lakes Curling Bonspiels over the weekend.

For a complete schedule of events, go to the Winterfest website.