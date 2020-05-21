Bowling, sports training and banquet halls get re-open dates

Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted announced a host industries the state will allow to re-open after the coronavirus shutdown at the daily COVID-19 briefing Thursday.

Miniature golf, batting cages, and bowling alleys that meet the appropriate safety protocols will be able to resume operations on May 26.

Skills training for all sports may resume on May 26 as well - including contact sports - as long as safety protocols can be followed. Lifting the restrictions for these activities does not apply to tournaments, games or competitions, which will remain prohibited.

Catering and banquet centers can reopen under similar guidelines as restaurants effective June 1. Guidelines include 6 feet between tables and no congregating. For the immediate future, crowd size will be limited to 300.