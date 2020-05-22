Bowsher senior gets a surprise graduation on his doorstep.

Parker Drane put on his cap and gown this morning thinking he was participating in a drive-by farewell.

When he walked outside he was surprise to see TPS Superintendent Dr. Romules Durant with his diploma in hand.

"It was very heart warming to see everybody here."

Parker is getting ready for his deployment in the U.S. Army. It means he will miss his graduation from Bowsher High School, a story he shared on social media.

"When we saw his post it touched my heart, one thing I always set out to do is to be able to present to every graduate of TPS, and I've done so thus far, so to know that he wouldn't be here because he is serving this country, it brings real honor to say, instead of you driving though, we are going to come to you," Toledo Superintendnet Dr. Romules Durant said.

"I just wanted him to have something special, cause he leaves soon he wont be able to enjoy his friends or even a drive thru graduation.so I wanted him to know that he worked hard and he deserved this," Lori Wilburn said.

Parker is heading to Fort Lee in Virginia. He hopes to attend college down the road and study criminal justice so he can work for the FBI.

"That's my whole dream job that I want to do."