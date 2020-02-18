Local Boy Scout troops mostly unaffected by national BSA bankruptcy

As of today, the Boy Scouts of America (BSA) is 1,700 claims of abuse, per their own court filings. The cash payouts for all the victims, they say, would be impossible to pay. But our own Eries Shores Local Council is not concerned about its future.

"Erie Shores Council has had a strong following. Camp Miakonda is the 5th oldest boy scout camp in the country," says scout executive Ed Caldwell.

After filing for bankruptcy this morning, Boy Scouts of America is in jeopardy of losing many of its assets, including camps.

But local Erie Chore Council, the organization behind Camp Miakonda, is not worried.

"Erie Shores Council is an Ohio corporation that's completely independent of the national organization," says Caldwell.

The bankruptcy filing is largely related to hundreds of counts of child sexual abuse alleged against the organization, primarily from the 1970s.

Local council is facing no such lawsuits.

BSA has since ramped up its child protection precautions.

"We've been in that youth protection business for a lot of years," says Caldwell.

BSA says it intends to help victims, which the local council supports.

"We're outraged that somebody took advantage of our organization and harmed children... We want to be an organization that can help the victims," says Caldwell.

Despite any potential past transgressions, the organization as a whole remains dedicated to its mission of teaching.

"Self-reliance. That'll carry you a long way in a job or career or life in general," says Caldwell.

"It starts with real character development," says volunteer Dan Anderson.

Anderson was a scout himself and has been involved with the local chapter for decades.

"I feel really bad for those negatively affects. It's an awful thing. At the same time, I know the power of the program, so I don't lose faith or confidence in it. There's too much goodness there," says Anderson.