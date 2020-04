Lorenzo Morales Sr., 43, and Bryan Morales-Rivero, 23, were arrested Wednesday in connection to the murder of Emilia Guerrero.

Morales was Guerrero's live-in boyfriend, and has been charged with murder. Morales-Rivero, the son of Lorenzo Morales, faces an obstruction of justice charge.

Guerrero was found dead of an apparent stab wound in her home on the 200 block of Field on August 16, 2019.