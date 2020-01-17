Bracing for the season's biggest snowfall so far

Since November, we've seen nearly 6 inches of snow. On average, in that span of time, we see about 13 inches of snow. And this weekend, we're looking at the chance to make up at least some of that deficit.

Rebecca Dangelo with the Ohio Department of Transportation tells 13abc, "A lot of our crews are pretty bummed that we haven't had any snow. They love being out there, plowing the roads and being out there. So they're very excited for this weekend." She says, with a quiet winter so far, "Our salt is ready and all the brine tankers are full. We are prepared. We've been doing some maintenance items, keeping busy this winter. But it's a lot better for our crews if they can be out there fighting the snow."

Heavy snow is expected to start after 10pm Friday, change to freezing rain and sleet in the morning, and rain by noon. With the changing conditions, Dangelo says that it'll be a challenging weekend. She explains, "This particular storm has a lot of different challenges with it, especially toward the end of it when we're expecting those freezing temperatures. At that point, obviously, be aware of ice. Our crews will be out there treating that, but ice is one of the hardest things for us to fight, as it can pop up, especially if the roads are wet. So we're still treating and using those liquid de-icers, but it still could be slick out there."

As plow drivers prepare to hit the roads, Dangelo is asking drivers: "If you see our trucks out there, just give them room to work. They're huge trucks and they do drive under the speed limit, but they are making sure that the roads are clear for travelers. So just give them some room to work."

Stay with 13abc this weekend as we continue to keep you updated on the forecast, as well as any cancellations, closing and snow emergencies that may be announced.