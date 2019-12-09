Braun Gets Convicted, No Jail Time, Keeps His Job, What Happened?

A verdict with no jail time and the man convicted keeps his taxpayer funded job? That is what happened Friday, December 6th when Sandusky County prosecutor Tim Braun was convicted of negligent assault after five women who worked for him accused him of sexual harassment and sexual assault.

In court Braun was sentenced for a plea bargained deal to Negligent Assault, which is a third degree misdemeanor. He avoided any jail time, and under the agreement which was accepted by the victim's in the case, he gets to keep his job until June 30, 2020. During the seven months he is banned from the courthouse but must report to work one day every 90 days which amounts to two days, while drawing his salary. He is also required to give the victim's at least 24 hours prior notice that he will be there.

In court, one of Braun's victims was allowed to give a victim impact statement. She spoke at great length, here are some of her statements about working for Braun.

"He had been asked repeatedly by the office administrator to stop doing what he was doing. It wasn't welcome, or wanted and he ignored those requests."

"He had made numerous inappropriate comments about our clothing, body type what attracted him."

"He asked me what I was doing to please my husband at home, and that he'd bet I'd be fun to have sex with."

"I all but begged him to please stop doing what you're doing the manipulation, the touching the lies the scheming the whole thing. I couldn't work anymore, I couldn't focus."

"I've had to sit in the same small room with this man who sexually assaulted me, and listen to him while he re-victimizes other sexual assault victims and pretends it's part of his job."

