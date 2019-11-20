Browns’ Garrett having appeal heard for NFL suspension

Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett is asking the NFL to decrease his indefinite suspension.

Garrett was banned last week for the rest of the regular season and playoffs for striking Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph with a helmet. Garrett is appealing the decision and his case is being heard Wednesday in New York by a league-appointed officer who will either lessen the penalty or put a definitive number of games on it.

Garrett tore off Rudolph’s helmet with eight seconds left in Thursday’s game, swung it and connected with the QB’s head. Rudolph avoided injury and was not suspended despite trying to pull off Garrett’s helmet and charging at him.

Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi was suspended one game for shoving Rudolph to the ground. Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey was suspended three games for punching and kicking Garrett.

Ogunjobi and Pouncey had their appeals heard earlier this week by officers Derrick Brooks and James Thrash, two former NFL players.

