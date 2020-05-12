Bryan Adams apologizes for coronavirus rant

(Gray News) – Bryan Adams said he was sorry Tuesday for blaming the global pandemic on bat eaters in China’s wet markets after a social media backlash.

The Canadian rocker was bemoaning the cancellation of his shows at London’s Royal Albert Hall when he went on a colorful rant on his Instagram account.

WARNING: The linked Instagram post contains explicit language.

“Thanks to some (expletive) bat eating, wet market animal selling, virus making greedy (expletive), the world is now on hold,” Adams said before encouraging readers to “go vegan.”

Many saw the Grammy winner’s comments as racist.

“Posts like this ... condone and enable acts of hate and racism,” said Chinese-Canadian actor Simu Liu on Twitter.

“I genuinely don’t think it was his intention to promote xenophobia. And I know this virus has made everyone a little testy.”

Canadian Inuit throat singer Tanya Tagaq wasn’t as diplomatic.

“Bryan Adams can suck my bat,” she tweeted.