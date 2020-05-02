Buckeye St. apartment fire damages two nearby homes

Toledo Fire and Rescue are calling an early morning apartment fire "undetermined, but possibly suspicious" after the flames damaged two houses nearby.

Crews first arrived at the corner of Buckeye and North Ontario Street just after 1:30 this morning.

They say the fire started inside the vacant apartment on the corner of the intersection, but quickly spread to the house next door (also vacant).

While fighting the flames, the roof of the apartment collapsed.

No one was injured.

The apartment complex and the house next door will be scheduled for demolition at a later date. A second home was also slightly damaged in the fire, but will not be knocked down.