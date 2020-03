It’s over for now. Flames from the Morton Fire consume a home near Bundanoon, New South Wales, Australia, on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. After eight months of non-stop bushfires, the Australian state of New South Wales is no longer burning. "For the first time since early July 2019, there is currently no active bush or grass fires in #NSW," New South Wales Rural Fire Service tweeted. "That's more than 240 days of fire activity for the state."

For the first time since early July 2019, there is currently no active bush or grass fires in #NSW. That’s more than 240 days of fire activity for the state. #nswfires #nswrfs pic.twitter.com/NpjF3lAHKa — NSW RFS (@NSWRFS) March 2, 2020

The devastating fires killed more than two dozen people and destroyed thousands of homes. An estimated 500 million animals died in the inferno, according to the University of Sydney.

Even with the flames extinguished, the threat remains.

The fire danger rating in sections of NSW remains high to very high.

Hot, dry and windy weather will drive up the fire danger today. Very High fire danger is forecast for a number of fire weather areas. Report all unattended fires to Triple Zero. #NSWRFS #nswfires pic.twitter.com/dpBCKESNAE — NSW RFS (@NSWRFS) March 1, 2020

Heavy rains of up to 4 inches forecast for the next week could give firefighters some more breathing room in the days ahead.

This time the rain should fall where they need it most. The forecast from @BOM_NSW over the next 8 days has possible falls up to 100mm in western #NSW. The smiles are slowly getting bigger. #NSWRFS pic.twitter.com/nc2hIg5Y1B — NSW RFS (@NSWRFS) March 2, 2020

