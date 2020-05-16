Business booming at nail salons

Nail salons are back in business and in high demand. Salons across the area, including Polished Nail Bar, are being inundated with clients wanting a little pampering.

Anna Balk lives alone and works from home. With the stay-at-home order, she can't remember the last time she touched another person.

"It's been a long time, probably right before everything started, it's probably one of my nephews, gave them a hug or something," Balk says.

That changed today as she got her first manicure since February.

"I was so happy when they opened online scheduling, I was right there at 3pm to schedule," she says.

"My nail beds were terrible," Balk adds.

She is not the only one who was craving some TLC. Her salon of choice, Polished Nail Bar in Toledo, is booked for 2-3 weeks.

"We have extended hours and added Sunday, so that should help getting people in," says owner Kim Lishewski.

Lishewski is doing everything she can to keep people safe. She says that sanitizing has always been a requirement for salons, and is something her staff has always practiced.

"The only thing I've added or done any different is add the nail shields and of course our masks. Everything else we've pretty much done all along," she says.

They also have to social distance, meaning they can only accommodate eight clients at a time, rather than their usual 14. This means they can't see as many clients each day, but they've added more hours to try and accommodate their clientele.

"They're super excited just to be back. They're like, you can shorten my manicure, you can shorten my pedicure, I just want my nails painted," says Lishewski.

13abc reached out to several other salons in the area, and they all reported that they are busy. Many of them are also booked for weeks.