Nuisance ordinance getting pushback from business owners

Toledo city council is gearing up for a public meeting about what some business owners are calling a controversial city ordinance.

The Chronic Commercial Property Nuisance was enacted by former city councilman Tom Waniewski.

A point system that tracks incidents of criminal activity reported at any city business.

The goal is to deal with problem properties. Several business owners say the law is not fair.

The city council neighborhoods committee will hold a meeting on Wednesday at 4 P.M. in city council chambers to listen to business owners concerns.

