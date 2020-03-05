Businesses Need A Coronavirus Plan



If you're a business owner, county health officials are urging you to get a plan together to address extended sick time for employees who may be affected by the Coronavirus.

Lucas County Health Commissioner Eric Zgodzinski says, "For some of our individuals at the department, they only got a couple of sick days. So what happens if they have to be off for a week."

The problem is that many companies use Paid Time Off policies where employees are hesitant to use those days because they have scheduled vacations. But if someone comes into work after being exposed, it can shut the whole operation down. "You don't want somebody to come in ill," says Zgodzinski, "You only might have one individual come in ill. You have 10 employees that are trying to do something and the next thing you know, you have 9 employees out because they are sick because that one individual came in ill."

Clint Wasserman is a labor attorney. He says "This is a health crisis and employers should look at this as a public policy first and foremost." Wasserman says at this point there are no specific state or federal laws that protect employees from the effects of Coronavirus. But employees should know their company's policies for short term disability and family leave. You will have to abide by your employer's current PTO and Sick Day policies. This is not a time to try and save those days. "This is not the situation where we're saving it for the rainy day, this is the rainy day," says Wasserman.

