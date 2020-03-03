Businesses plan ahead for potential coronavirus quarantine

ProMedica is one of the area's largest employers with 50-thousand employees in Ohio and Michigan and has set up a preparedness plan for the coronavirus for the business side of things.

For example, the company says it has mindful anticipation. So it encourages other businesses to be prepared for the scenario where you ask people to work at home and not come to work where that's feasible. Again, this is a backup plan, should you need one.

Lucas County Health Commissioner Eric Zgodzinski says all businesses should have a continuity plan. Business need to keep in mind that they will have to create their own attendance and service policies if the virus becomes very wide-spread.