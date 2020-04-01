Crackdown begins on businesses violating COVID-19 'non-essential' order

Local leaders are cracking down on businesses and companies that aren't following the Stay-at-Home rules and putting people's safety at risk from the spread of coronavirus.

Toledo Police Sgt. Erik Welling says the public can now report businesses not playing by the rules and breaking the Stay-at-Home order.

He says your first call should be to the Lucas County Health Department's COVID-19 Hotline - 419-213-4161

"The health department will make contact with the business. The health department will determine if that business is essential or nonessential part of the Stay-at Home order," said TPD Sgt. Erik Welling.

The governor has ordered barbershops, hair and nail salons, and all dine-in restaurants to close. Restaurants can still accept take carryout orders. The health department has strict guidelines for the order.

Sgt. Welling says if investigators determine that a business is violating the safety rules they will get a knock on the door from police.

"We do not want to cite. We do not want to arrest, but we will do what we have to do in order to enforce the stay at home order," said Welling.

Leaders say majority of businesses owners are complying. There are a few they claim are putting employees at risk and the public. They say the goal is to stop the increase of COVID-19 cases so hospitals aren't overwhelmed.

Business owners could be sentenced to 90 days in jail and face a maximum fine of $750.