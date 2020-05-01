Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio reopening today, accepting new inmates

STRYKER (WTVG) - According to director Dennis Sullivan, the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio is reopening Friday.
Twenty prisoners and six staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, with no hospitalizations. There are five probable cases among the prisoner population
Four of those six staff members will return to work Sunday.
Four additional staff members have self-quarantined.
In a press release, officials said three dormitory units had positive cases; the first unit is set to come off quarantine on Saturday.
State prisons closed on April 7 and have not accepted new prisoners. There is still no reopen date set for state prisons, leaving CCNO to continue to house state prisoners.
A motion was made to stop accepting new prisoners at CCNO, and it passed unanimously.