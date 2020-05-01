Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio reopening today, accepting new inmates

According to director Dennis Sullivan, the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio is reopening Friday.

Twenty prisoners and six staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, with no hospitalizations. There are five probable cases among the prisoner population

Four of those six staff members will return to work Sunday.

Four additional staff members have self-quarantined.

In a press release, officials said three dormitory units had positive cases; the first unit is set to come off quarantine on Saturday.

State prisons closed on April 7 and have not accepted new prisoners. There is still no reopen date set for state prisons, leaving CCNO to continue to house state prisoners.

A motion was made to stop accepting new prisoners at CCNO, and it passed unanimously.