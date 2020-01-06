CDC: 1 in 4 people tested are diagnosed with flu nationwide this week

Doctors at emergency rooms and urgent care offices around the area have seen a flood of patients over the last few weeks. The CDC reports that more than 1 in 4 people tested, tested positive for the flu. And most of them had Influenza B. And, some doctors say this is the busiest season they've ever seen, and we still have a few months to go.

Before you even know you're sick, you're at risk of spreading the flu.

Emergency physician, Dr. Michael McCrea with Mercy Health St. Vincent’s Medical Center, explains to 13abc, "The problem is that you can be contagious for one to two days before you have symptoms."

Dr. McCrea says Influenza A and B both pack a sore throat, cough, and body aches. The main difference, he says: "In general, Influenza A is more severe, but that isn't always the case."

Either way, the treatment is the same.

"There's no difference,” says Dr. McCrea. “For people that are high risk, according to the CDC, we use the same medication, TamiFlu."

But your window to start the medication is limited. Dr. McCrea says, "It has to be started within two days of the onset of symptoms. So, often patients don't present to get benefit from it, even if they were a candidate for it."

And Dr. McCrea says this flu season started a little early. He recalls, "In December, it hit us full force, so it's still a little early. Flu season can go all the way through March and April.”

In fact, this was the busiest December in more than a decade, if not longer.

"We were 20-40% over our average daily census, every day."

On his busiest day, Dr. McCrea recalls diagnosing the flu more than once an hour.

"In one 8 hour shift, just with me as one physician, seeing 10-12 patients positive with the flu. And those are just the ones that I tested." Almost all of the patients that I've seen that tested positive for flu, did not get their flu vaccine."

If someone near you is sick, flu or not, common sense can help you stay healthy.

"Don't kiss them, don't let them sneeze or cough on you. Wash your hands. Flu is spread by respiratory droplets, which can go out to about 6 feet."

Dr. McCrea says it's not too late to get your flu vaccine. Even if you already had the flu, or don't think you'll get it this year, it can help protect you next year.

To learn more about this year’s flu season and virus trends for this week, visit the CDC’s website.

