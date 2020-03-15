CDC: Cancel all events with more than 50 people for 8 weeks

The Centers for Disease Control is recommending that starting immediately and for the next 8 weeks, people should cancel all events of 50 or more people.

Ongoing guidance recommends that, in areas where there is even minimal COVID-19, events likely to include 10 or more people at high-risk for serious issues should be cancelled. People at higher risk include older adults and people who have chronic medical conditions such as lung and heart disease, as well as diabetes.

According to the CD, if there is substantial spread in your area, all gatherings should be cancelled.