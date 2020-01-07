CNN settles lawsuit with Covington Catholic student, Nick Sandmann

CNN agreed Tuesday to settle a lawsuit with Covington Catholic student Nick Sandmann.

The amount of the settlement was not made public during a hearing at the federal courthouse in Covington.

Sandmann’s lawsuit sought $800 million from CNN, the Washington Post and NBC Universal.

Trial dates are still not set for Sandmann’s lawsuit against NBC Universal and the Washington Post.

Sandmann’s attorney, Lin Wood, said, “This case will be tried not one minute earlier or later than when it is ready.”

Wood says they also plan to sue Gannett, owners of The Enquirer.

He says he will bring that to the judge in the next 60 days.