COVID-19 Safety: New protocols for hotels
By Alexis Means |
Posted: Thu 8:38 PM, Apr 30, 2020
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Many hospitals are providing temporary housing options like hotels for workers in an effort to keep their loved ones safe. Housekeeping staff are on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. They're working to make sure health care workers have a comfortable stay.