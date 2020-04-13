"It’s nothing to play with": COVID-19 survivor shares her story

The doctors call her an Easter miracle. A COVID-19 survivor speaks out after spending eight days on a ventilator

Angelean Simmons doesn't have a very strong voice because she was on a ventilator, but she says she's getting stronger everyday. She had no underling conditions and she was healthy until one day she says her chest started to hurt. Now she's home recovering

"When I came out of my room everybody lined the hall. It was awesome," said COVID-19 survivor Angelean Simmons.

It's the end of a long scary health journey for 56- year old Angelean Simmons also known as Angie. She is a survivor of COVID-19. As she was wheeled out of Bay Park Hospital nurses and doctors clapped. She cried as she hugged her kids.

She recalled the day she got sick. She works as a senior lab assistant at a local hospital.

"I go to work at midnight and around 2 am I said something's wrong. I said I’m going home. I told my friend. She said Angie this is serious. She’s like no, she called the health department. They called me and told me I need to get there right away," said Simmons.

She says doctors put her on a ventilator and called her kids with a grim update.

"I’m sorry to be the one to inform you, but we have to put your mother on full life-support. It’s time for you and your siblings to make a decision," Stacie Simmons.

It wasn't easy for the family to hear. Simmons daughter says the family got on Zoom everyday to pray.

"The ICU doctors at Bay Park are completely amazing. They made it where we were able to talk to my mother every day at 4 o’clock. All of those days that she was on ventilator for her to hear our voices. I really think that brought her back to us because it let her know that she wasn’t alone," said Stacie Simmons.

She says they have felt every emotion from fear and uncertainty to gratitude.

"I thanked everyone of them because without them she wouldn’t be here," said Stacie Simmons.

Angie is warning people who aren't taking the virus seriously.

"This is so real. I didn’t believe it would happen to me. Believe me it’s real. It’s nothing to play with. It’s not a joke it’s so real," said Angelean Simmons.

She has a message for the medical staff at Bay Park Hospital.

"I told every last one of them that I love them. I was so happy for what they did for me and I appreciate each and everyone of them," said Simmons.