Local COVID-19 survivor hospitalized 20 days

A local woman released from the hospital tells her story about how she survived COIVD-19 and she has a message for the community. Jenai Hicklin was released from the University of Toledo Medical College on Thursday. She cried when she saw her son and daughter-n-law.

"I felt blessed because there's some folks who haven't come out to see their family. I thank God I saw both my babies today," said COVID-19 survivor Jenai Hicklin.

Hicklin was hospitalized for more than twenty days. She says while people prayed for her. She prayed for the doctors and nurses.

"I want to say personally thank you to the whole unit for everything," said Hicklin.

She has message for the community.

"You could be cute later. You could be cute when this is over. If you weren't cute before it ain't going to make no difference with the bag or without. This thing is real," said Hicklin.

Jenai Hicklin's son says his mom won't have access to her phone. He says he took it so she can get some rest.