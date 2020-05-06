COVID-19 cases in nursing homes still high

The Lakes of Monclova is still battling COVID-19. Last week, they had the largest number of reported cases in a nursing home in the entire state.

According to public data, shared by the parent company, Trilogy Health Services, as of May 6, there were 99 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in the facility. That includes both residents and staff. The information shows 27 residents are currently positive for the virus, meaning 45% of those who live in the senior community, are infected.

In total, 30 people who work or live at the facility have died from COVID-19.

One family member spoke out to 13abc expressing frustration with the situation.

"That's just unacceptable and then when you're not offering standards above and beyond CDC recommendations, I find that very disturbing," says Tami Rockwell.

Tami Rockwell's mother lives at The Lakes of Monclova. She has called the senior community home for 3 years and Rockwell says she chose that facility because it was nice and she never had a problem until COVID-19.

Rockwell says her mother contracted the virus and has since recovered but claims the facility is now moving COVID-19 positive patients around to different buildings and she fears it is putting her mother's health at risk.

"We should be strictly staying in place not bringing germs to these immune compromised patients," says Rockwell.

Rockwell, who works in the medical field, says she has suggested additional ways to sanitize areas and protect both employees and staff from cross contamination but feels as if no one is listening.

13abc reached out to Trilogy Health Services and requested to speak with the CEO and President of the company to discuss the ongoing issues with COVID-19 at this facility but our request was denied.

Instead the company released a statement saying in part:

"Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, The Lakes of Monclova has followed infection protocols that were put into place per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), and state health officials. These include:

• Abiding by a policy to restrict visitors to the campus, with exceptions as permitted for family members of residents with end of life care needs.

• Screening individuals entering the building, including employees, pharmacy providers and other medically essential vendors. An individual that does not pass the screening is not permitted to enter the campus and is asked to immediately leave.

• Residents and employees have their temperatures taken multiple times per day and are also monitored for signs and symptoms of COVID-19.

• Employees with positive COVID-19 diagnoses do not work at the campus going forward and receive the appropriate medical care.

• If any residents become symptomatic, the campus follows isolation precaution measures with closer monitoring in accordance with public health guidelines.

• Any residents with severe symptoms are transferred to a higher level of care when and where appropriate.

• The campus is sanitized with the proper solutions on a daily basis.

• Personal protective equipment is available to team members.

• Food is being delivered to resident rooms.

• Group activities have been cancelled within the campus, as well as community events, until further notice.

• The campus is working in coordination with state and local health agencies to ensure that it takes necessary steps to prevent the spread of infection.

“We take these precautions extremely seriously,” commented Leigh Ann Barney, President and CEO of Trilogy Health Services. “The health and well-being of our residents and employees has been, and continues to be, our top priority. It’s heartbreaking that despite all of our proactive measures, COVID-19 still found a way into The Lakes of Monclova. While we grieve with those who have lost loved ones, we will continue to relentlessly pursue our mission of caring for and protecting those who remain in our care.”

Currently, The Lakes of Monclova is partnering with state and county health departments to test its residents and employees. The provider has also put into place a policy requiring at least one negative COVID-19 test for any admission or readmission into the campus. Throughout the pandemic, The Lakes of Monclova’s team and Trilogy Health Services have strived to proactively communicate with residents, employees and family members."