COVID-19 delays opening of Perrysburg Farmers Market

The Perrysburg Farmers Market is delayed for the 2020 season.

Sandy Latchem is the Executive Director of the Perrysburg Convention and Visitors Bureau. She says they are working with the city to come up with a plan for the market that adheres to all of the CDC, the department of Agriculture and the Ohio Farmer's Market Management Network.

The market was scheduled to start the season on May 7. At this time, the market opening is pushed back until mid-June with a tentative date of June 18th.

"We could be the hero or the villain with those whole thing this year. It's just you don't know but we are trying to keep people safe," says Latchem.

When the market opens for the season, shoppers will see some changes. Vendors will no longer be touching along Louisiana Avenue. Each vendor will be spaced out at least 6 feet and asked to change up the style of their booths. Shoppers and sellers will also be encouraged to wear masks and sales will have reduced contact.

Latchem says touching fruits and vegetables, samples or trying on items will be off limits. Latchem says the idea is to still open the market while maintaining safety to avoid anyone getting sick.

Music at the market that takes place on the lawn is cancelled for the entire 2020 season. For updates, follow the "Perrysburg Farmer's Market" on Facebook.