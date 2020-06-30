COVID-19 outbreak traced to Put-In-Bay

The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department and Ottawa County Health Department identified a COVID-19 outbreak at Put-In-Bay on Tuesday. At least 7 people who recently visited the island’s restaurants and bars, including the Commodore Hotel, The Mist, and Mr. Ed’s June 17-21 have tested positive for COVID-19. Both health departments are advising people who were at these establishments June 17-21 to watch for symptoms of the respiratory disease and self-quarantine for 14 days. People with symptoms, which may develop up to 14 days after exposure, should seek immediate testing for COVID-19. People without symptoms may also request testing. For a list of Lucas County testing sites

If those who were at these establishments during the listed time frame become symptomatic, they’re asked to contact their local health department.

Toledo-Lucas County Health Department: 419-213-4100

Ottawa County Health Department: 419-734-6800

“Anyone could have COVID-19 and you may never know because some people with COVID-19 are not yet sick, and never have symptoms of the disease,” said TLCHD Health Commissioner, Dr. Eric Zgodzinski. “With that being said, we need to treat every person as potentially being infected with COVID-19. We are urging everyone who ventures into public places to take precautions, including wearing a mask and social distancing, to keep infections down.”

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, people should maintain a distance of 6 feet away from others, wear a mask or face covering, wash their hands, and stay home if ill.