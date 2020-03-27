COVID-19 pandemic takes its toll on services at Area Office on Aging

In midst of a coronavirus pandemic, volunteers like Ken Rahm are delivering food to those in need.

"There's a need, and you just got to step up," Rahm said.

Rahm says this time of year is always busy, but adds that right now it's a little more hectic as COVID-19 keeps people home and demand grows.

"We're doing more just because we have less people doing it," Rahm said.

The Mobile Meals of Toledo volunteer says the illness knocked daily deliveries down to just two per week, all with the goal of limiting contact for everyone.

"Even though we're doing it less times per week, we're delivering more per time that we're doing it," Rahm said.

The five-year delivery veteran even wears protective gloves and regularly sanitizes his gear.

"We keep the proper distance from everybody, and we're always washing hands and following the guidelines," Rahm said.

Services provided by those like Rahm are all coordinated through the Area Office on Aging, which supports seniors in 10 northwest Ohio counties.

"There's definitely been a spike in the demand for home-delivered meals, as well as grocery delivery service," Justin Moor with the Area Office on Aging said.

Moor says part of the reason requests are up is due to the closure of all the area's senior centers, meaning no in-person meals or services. While demand is taking its toll, leaders say the agency is fully committed to helping those who need it most in this unprecedented time.

"The Area Office on Aging is still providing the services to older adults that meet their critical needs and essential needs during this coronavirus crisis," Moor said.

In order to keep up with demand all year the Area Office On Aging needs volunteers. If you'd like to to help, click this link here. If you're in need of the agency's services, you're asked to call (419) 382-0624.