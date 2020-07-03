Baseball returns to Perrysburg with COVID-19 rules in place

Youth baseball is back in action at Rivercrest Park in Perrysburg, just in time for the 4th of July weekend.

Parents and players are ready to do what is necessary to get baseball back on the field. That's why they're following the guidelines of social distancing.

Nations Baseball, organizer of the tournament where more than 50 teams will play this weekend, has instituted limited capacity inside the dugouts. Orange fencing outlines areas stretching to adjacent bleachers, which are now designated for the players as an extension of the dugouts. That way, players and coaches can spread out.

Masks are not required because the activities are all outside.

Because of the heat wave, the hot and humid weather is a more pressing concern for some.

“It’s going to be hot, but we’re playing baseball and that’s the best thing about the Summer," said Justin Reitz, Nations Tournament Director for Northwest Ohio. "We’re able to allow these kids to play the great game of baseball and hopefully get in as many games as we can and endure the heat as well."

Play will continue throughout the weekend and for each game, the precautionary COVID-19 prevention rules will remain the same.

“There are no parents allowed behind the backstops, and the parents have been instructed to sit down the lines and bring their own chairs and social distance the best they can.”

The last pitch Friday will be at about 6 p.m. Teams will then return throughout the weekend to complete the tournament, which was postponed from April due to the pandemic.