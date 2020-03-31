COVID-19 shaping operations at local greenhouse

Cindy Bench is a co-owner with her husband, David at Bench Farms on Route 2. and they say they're doing things a little differently this year. Something they've never done before: an online ordering process. Opening day is April 1st.

Cindy tells 13abc, "We always open up April 1st which is April Fool's Day, and this year it's really a joke on us because some of us who are older and not so much tech-knowledgeable need to quickly jump in."

She says, with the help of her family, she's starting an online ordering form. She says, "Customers can be able to order and pay for the product online. They have to give us 24 hours but within 24 hours they can order, and we can deliver it to their car and they can go home and garden. Gardening is so important for all this right now, not only for our bodily needs but for our soul and hearts."

And she says that gardening is important, so her business is essential. "All of us need to eat, I don't know any of us that don't. Some of us eat too much! ... We have all the seeds that are needed right now. It's early in the season, but many of the plants need to go in the ground soon. So if we wait until all this blows over, which may not be until the middle of summer, you will not have a garden and then the food insecurity becomes even greater."

The greenhouse will be open to visitors who can come in, but a few differences are in place now. They have a hand-washing station before you even enter the greenhouse, and if you want to come in and shop, you'll have to call and make an appointment. You can call 419-836-0507 for an appointment to come in and shop, or visit the Bench Farms website to place an order for pickup.