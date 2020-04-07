COVID-19 spoils demand for milk and hurts local farmers

Local farmers are feeling the pinch from COVID-19. The virus is hurting demand for milk and that is cutting profits for local farmers.

Lyle Bursiek owns Twin Gate Farm in Helena, Ohio. The Sandusky County man farms 500 acres and milks 50 cows on his dairy farm.

The cows are milked twice daily, 365 days a year but COVID-19 is cutting down the demand for milk and that means farmers are losing money.

"About a third of our income off the milk is gone and they were expecting the prices of milk to be up this year...ha. So much for that," says Bursiek.

Across the country, videos are going viral of farmers ditching milk. The reason? There is simply too much and some of the processing plants cannot keep up.

"There's not a shortage of milk. It is just a matte of logistics and getting it processed and into the right containers," says Bursiek.

Bursiek says like any factory, some of the processing plants are tooled to accommodate preparing milk for schools, in small containers, or for large restaurants or corporations, in bags and boxes. Those lines cannot be retooled overnight for gallons or half gallon jugs.

Time is of the essence with milk. From the moment it leaves the cow hits the parlor lines, it has to be bottled within 72 hours. That's why you are seeing farmers being forced to pump and dump.

Meanwhile, Bursiek says if a load is in jeopardy of being dumped, the co-op, Dairy Farmers of America, tries to find someone to cover the processing fee to push it through so it can be donated to a food bank or other charity, but it must be processed first. It is illegal to sell unpasteurized milk in the state of Ohio.