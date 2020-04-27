COVID-19 testing available at two additional Toledo locations

The Neighborhood Health Association will offer both walk up and drive thru COVID-19 testing at two Toledo locations beginning Monday.

The locations are: Nexus Healthcare, 1415 Jefferson Ave., and Navarre Park Family Health Care, 1020 Varland Ave. The Navarre Park site has Spanish speakers available.

Testing will be available Monday-Friday, 9-3 pm.

To be eligible, you must have symptoms and live in one of the following zip codes: 43602, 43604,43605,43606,43607, 43608, 43609, 43610, 43611, 43620 and parts of 43528.

Appointments are required for testing. Call 419-214-5700 to set up an appointment.