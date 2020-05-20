COVID-19 testing site opening at Navarre Ave. Walmart

A COVID-19 drive-thru testing site opens Friday in the parking of Walmart on Navarre Ave. in Oregon.

The site will test adults who meets CDC and state and local guidelines on who should be tested, including first responders, health care providers and others with symptoms of COVID-19 and those in high risk groups without symptoms.

An appointment is required. Go to this website to set one up.

Details regarding the testing sites:

• The site is open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays weekly from 7 a.m.-9 a.m., weather permitting.

• NOTE: The site will be closed for Memorial Day but will open Tuesday, May 26, from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and resume its regular schedule on Wednesday.

• Individuals must be 18 years and older.

• Once on site, those being tested will need to wear a mask and stay in their cars for verification of eligibility criteria, ID check and self-administered test. For the safety of all those on-site, the test site is not available to those who walk up.

• The site will use a self-administered nasal swab test that will allow those being tested to swab their own nose onsite while in their vehicles, observed by a trained medical volunteer to ensure the sample is taken correctly, and drop the sealed sample into a container on their way out of the drive-thru site.

Any questions regarding testing and appointments, call Quest’s dedicated COVID-19 line at 866-448-7719, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.