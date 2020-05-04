COVID Antibody Testing Rolls Out To Patients

ProMedica is now rolling out COVID-19 antibody testing for all its employees and patients.

Dr. Brian Kaminski MD says “At this point, it's more or less surveillance. It will let us know how many people have mounted an immune response to this”

Kaminski says the hope is to do five-thousand tests a week. “We know that estimates are that anywhere from 15 to 25 percent of people have either very minor symptoms or no symptoms at all and we expect that those people in most cases will have anti-bodies.

Dr. Kaminski says there is a wild card to the testing.“What we don't know is if you're immune to the disease. It may convey immunity and we expect that to be the case but we don't know is how long that immunity is going to last.”

There is testing available at other local healthcare facilities. Lisa and Dan Wilcinski got tested for COVID-19 antibodies through Quest Diagnostics at the Central Avenue Walmart location. The couple had traveled to New York City in December and Lisa developed symptoms that later seemed very similar to what the COVID symptoms were reported. “I woke up one morning before we came back and I thought it was just a head cold, but it turned into a very severe cough. It got so bad at night that I just went into the garage so I wouldn't wake my husband and son up.”

Dan never had any symptoms but says if they test positive for the antibodies it’s their hope to donate plasma to help other COVID patients survive.