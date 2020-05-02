Cabela's donates 10,000 masks to ProMedica

Every worker at Cabela's in Dundee has a mask.

They're making sure every worker at ProMedica Monroe Hospital has one, too.

“We had a first responder come in who needed to buy a tent, a cot, and a stove because he was working 20 hour shifts and didn’t want to take the coronavirus in the house to his family, so he was staying in a tent in his backyard,” said Tim Connors, the Assistant General Manager at Cabela's.

The hunting, fishing, and camping mega-store is open during Michigan's "Stay Home" order during the COVID-19 pandemic because it's considered an essential business.

What's inside the boxes this Cabela's location received Friday, May 1, 2020, is above and beyond the normal delivery: 10,000 Level 1 Procedure Face Masks.

Shortly after they showed up, the staff at Cabela's drove the masks across Monroe County to ProMedica Monroe Hospital and dropped them off.

It's part of a national effort by the founder of Cabela's parent company, Bass Pro Shops, Johnny Morris. He is donating one million masks to healthcare workers nationwide.

Morris, Cabela's, and Bass Pro Shops partnered with Convoy of Hope to make it happen, along with an army of employees across the country who are the boots on the ground.

“It feels good," added Connors. "When you can see all the healthcare workers, the first responders, everybody that’s on the front line that’s helping keep people alive during this rough time, it’s just an honor for us to be able to donate these masks to our local hospital in Monroe and help that cause.”

They're outfitting the front lines as a gesture to keep everyone safe.