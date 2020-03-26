California Yoga offering free online classes

California Yoga in Sylvania was one of the fitness studios that closed last week due to Ohio Governor Mike Dewine's orders amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

But if you're feeling stressed, and still looking for an at-home workout routine, the studio will be offering free classes online.

The studio's owner, Kimi Rae Chapman, says yoga is a great option for anyone looking for a great at-home workout and stress relief in this difficult time. "Everybody is locked in and really needs that not only physical release but in the yoga philosophy we really hone in on the mental and emotional aspect of it."

For more information, you can go to their website or visit their Facebook page for more live classes from instructors.