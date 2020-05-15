California Yoga prepares to host in-person classes May 26

California Yoga studio hasn't had clients roll out their mats at its location in downtown Sylvania in nearly two months, but that's about to change.

Owner Kimi Rae Chapman says an updated class schedule is in the works to begin on May 26, when gyms and fitness studios can reopen in Ohio after the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to convert to online-only classes. Many of which were offered for free through the studio's website and Facebook page.

"As you can see we have measured out mat markers," Chapman says and shows me the black tape on the studio floor, "We are going to softly reopen May 26 and only allow ten clients in at a time."

Those ten clients will also be required to wear a mask and bring their own mat and water bottles to class.

If a student must rent a mat, it will be sent out for professional cleaning after their session.

Instructors will also be wearing full-face shields and cleaning frequently touched surfaces.

A professional cleaning crew will come in multiple times a week to scrub the studio top to bottom.

"We provide a really happy, joyful, safe place for people to gather," says Chapman. "I think now more than ever people are going to realize the value of coming in, the value in the community, the worth of yoga classes."

For more information, or to sign up for a class at California Yoga, click here .