California man struck, killed while crossing street in Perkins Township

A California man crossing a street in Perkins Township was struck and killed by a vehicle Sunday night.

Dennis J. Mahutga, 59, of Corning, Calif., was attempting to cross U.S. Route 250 at the intersection of Kalahari Dr. at approximately 7:14 p.m.

A vehicle driven by Amanda R. Horvath, 39, of Milan, was traveling southbound on US 250 and struck Mahutga in the intersection.

Mahutga sustained fatal injuries in the crash. Horvath was wearing a safety belt and did not sustain any injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. Alcohol and drug use is unknown at this time.