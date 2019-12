Calvary Church in Maumee is offering a free short film accompanied by a holiday light show on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays through the month of December.

Located on Conant Street, Calvary's current home was a drive-in movie theater; the Maumee Drive-In was demolished in 1988.

The events are free of charge and runs each night from 5-9 p.m., with a new show starting every half hour.