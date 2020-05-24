Campgrounds popular for Memorial Day Weekend

After weeks of being closed, Ohio campgrounds are open for the Memorial Day weekend.

We have a three-day weekend with beautiful weather, and Ohio campgrounds are finally open again. If you thought that's the perfect recipe for a camping weekend, you are not alone.

"In this weird time we're living in we can still get back to normal kinda," Jake Butke, owner of Stony Ridge KOA.

For some, it's a holiday tradition, Ohio campsites are officially open for summer. Tracey Szymanski is staying at Stony Ridge KOA.

"It's just nice have a change of scenery after being cooped up for what 10 weeks?" says Szymanski.

But there are restrictions. Non-essential facilities, such as playgrounds and pools, must remain closed. With the campground nearly booked, Butke decided not to risk it, and kept the bathhouse closed.

"We decided we would ease into this. It's a small campground. Make sure people are safe and people are social distancing as much as they can," says Butke.

This means there's no tent camping, only RV's with their own bathrooms.

Oak Openings Metropark is only permitting Ohio residents, and campers must live in the same household.

"We do typically have people who travel from all over the country, but right now it's just people from all over Ohio. It's great to talk to them and hear their story and what drove them to this area," says ranger Shannon Mann.

But for camper Cyndie Ekey, the rules are worth it just to get outside.

"The weather worked out. Not being stuck in a house, actually being able to breathe some fresh air, and have a fire, like that's doing a lot for the morale," says Ekey.

Oak Openings is booked for the entire weekend. Many of the campgrounds in the area are also at, or near, capacity. So if you're hoping for some genuine s'mores this weekend, hopefully you have a reservation.