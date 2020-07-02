Unless they resign, charged council members will likely remain

Can Toledo City Council vote members off if they’re accused of corruption?

The answer is probably not.

13ABC spoke to Gerald Dendinger who is the Clerk of Toledo City Council.

“If they don’t resign or die or there’s not a recall which would take about 7,300 petitions to have a recall election, there’s nothing that can be done.”

Dendinger says “I think the Ohio Election laws supersede our laws. And there’s nothing in the charter that specifically allows the council to do that. Now there’s something in our charter that allows for something called expulsion. And I’ve always understood that to mean from the meeting. They're disorderly at a meeting. The council could by a 2/3’s vote majority elect to excuse them from the building. I don’t think they can get them off council entirely.”

Council has a special meeting on Tuesday to address business that was postponed after four members, Larry Sykes, Tyrone Riley, Yvonne Harper, and Gary Johnson were charged with bribery and extortion. All four members expected to be at the meeting.