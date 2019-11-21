Cancer survivor takes it one miracle at a time

Becky Carr is surviving pancreatic cancer one day at a time. Her battle against the disease started three years ago. "He (her doctor) pulled up in front of me and said "You have pancreatic cancer, stage 4"...I don't remember too much after that," says Carr.

The cancer had spread to her lungs and adrenal gland. Her journey to seek treatment took her to the Cleveland Clinic, "No one was giving me any hope, I think I was given 6 months at diagnosis," says Carr.

"Pancreatic cancer is one of the most aggressive cancers," says Mercy Health Dr. Nauman Shahid. It makes up 3% of all the cancers, but it's the 4th deadliest cancer. "It grows very rapidly, we do not have good treatment options for pancreatic cancer, compared to other cancers."

Becky decided she was going to be the exception to the rule. She has been undergoing chemotherapy for the last three years, also adding supplements and natural treatments like massage.

"I decided right away I was just going to be positive about the whole thing. I don't feel sorry for myself, I don't say why me." Becky is taking a short break from chemo for the holidays. She says she knows her survival is a rare miracle.

"No one is promised tomorrow and so I live one day at a time and I try to live it with joy and gratitude."

