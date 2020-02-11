Mother of 4 thanks Victory Center after surviving cancer

In 2017, 38-year-old Amy Remer was diagnosed with stage 3 myxo-fibro-sarcoma in her arm.

"I had noticed a weird pain in my arm probably up to a year and a half prior to that but I always associated with something else. I became really concerned when I noticed an actual lump in my arm."

The wife and mother of 4 had just given birth two months prior to getting the diagnosis.

In order to fight the disease Amy had to undergo surgery. 12 weeks of chemo therapy and 30 radiation treatments.

She made cutting her hair a memorable moment with her daughter.

After those treatments, Amy went into remission. But last year she had a recurrence. She had to have one more surgery and 33 more radiation treatments.

"It was never about me. I knew I was fine, I knew my husband would be fine. It was always about my kids."

Amy turned to the Victory Center for support. The non-profit organization offers free wigs, therapy and other resources for cancer patients.

"I really feel that God put them in this place to touch the lives of every single person that walks through that door, and they are doing that every single day."

The Victory Center's Rockin' in Ruby Luncheon and Fashion Show is Friday at the Hilton Garden Inn in Perrysburg as they raise money for the program.