Former Lucas Co. Deputy Maurice Morris focuses on new jail, staffing in Sheriff race

Each week leading up to the primary 13abc will be talking one on one with the candidates for one of the most hotly contested seats - Lucas County Sheriff.

This week it is Maurice Morris who running in the primary for the Democratic nomination in March.

Morris is currently a safety officer at the Library, but did spent almost 12 years as a Sheriff's Deputy in Lucas County. 13abc posed he same questions that we'll be asking all the candidates for this office.

First and most pressing is the new jail. Morris says "Of coarse we need a new jail and the citizens of Lucas County have spoken and they want the jail to stay downtown.

"I would like to see the new jail corrections center house at least 1000 inmates because of some of the situations in and around the county - opioids, human sexual trafficking."

According to the current Sheriff John Tharp, the department is in need of filling up to 125 positions. Morris says "The overtime is chronic and that's a staffing issue. I would like to look at all the departments within the sheriff's office and find out where all the overtime is going."

That takes recruiting which is something Morris says can be expanded and helped with higher pay. "We can also move outside the county, we can also move outside the state to do some recruiting via social media, radio newspaper to bring in new employees."

On the topic of the heroin/opioid epidemic, Morris says he will continue the Drug Abuse Response Task Force or DART, and he would add to it. "A hot line for anyone that wants to report some selling illicit drugs an incentive if the person was convicted and arrested we would give an award."

