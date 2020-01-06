Candlelight vigil honors man who died in crash

Hours after the death of a man who lost his life in a car accident, friends and family gathered to hold a candlelight vigil at the scene of the crash.

Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, just before 3:00 AM, Toledo Police say Parish Wimberly, 27, of Toledo, was traveling at a high rate of speed when he lost control of his vehicle. The car jumped a curb, hit several poles, and flipped.

Wimberly did not survive.

At 7:00 PM, dozens of people held a candlelight vigil where the crash happened, in the parking lot of a carryout on Detroit Ave. They were there to pay their respects and to honor a friend.

"But really, more so than anything, he was just a really good person," said friend Justin Linzy. "A really good young man, respectable. Obviously, from what you see here with all these folks, he was a very respected and loved person."

