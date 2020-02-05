Car breaks barricade, drives down Kansas City Super Bowl parade route

Two people are in custody after a driver broke a barricade and drove onto the parade route for the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade Wednesday morning.

A car travels down the Kansas City Chiefs parade route after breaking a barricade.

According to KSHB in Kansas City, authorities used stop sticks to disable the vehicle, but it continued to drive along the route and was headed for a crowd. Officer used tactical vehicle intervention, also known as a PIT maneuver, to stop the car.

The video of the incident is courtesy of KSHB 41 Action News in Kansas City.

The driver is under investigation for impairment. Police searched the vehicle and found no weapons and "no indications of terrorist activity."