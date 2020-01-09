Car catches fire in downtown Findlay after crash

A van caught fire in downtown Findlay after being involved in an accident Thursday morning.

Photo courtesy of 13abc viewer Alicia Kelly.

The van and a pick-up truck were involved in the two-vehicle crash in the intersection of Main and Front just before 11 a.m., according to the Findlay Fire Department.

The van caught fire and proceeded through the intersection before coming to a stop. The driver of the van exited the vehicle under their own power but was transported to the hospital for unspecified injuries.

There were no other injuries to report, and no downtown buildings caught fire.