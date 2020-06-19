Car crashes into other vehicle, spins into light pole and splits during Friday morning incident

A Toledo man is in the hospital after he was in a crash Friday morning at Monroe and Detroit.

According to Toledo Police, De'Angelo Mathis, 24, was traveling at a high rate of speed and struck another vehicle. Mathis' car went off the roadway, struck a light pole, and became separated.

Toledo Fire & Rescue found Mathis unconscious in his vehicle and transported him to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The occupants of the other vehicle -- driver Mercedes Parnell, 26, and passenger Scotty Slay, 28 -- were treated on scene for minor injuries and released.

Mathis was cited for the accident and numerous other violations not pertaining to the accident.